Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rises By 7.9%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 9,270,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 18,307.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,375 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 29.7% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdaptHealth Trading Up 4.2 %

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

AHCO opened at $12.25 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.96 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.