Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 20,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $287,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,250. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

SPE stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 9.36%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

