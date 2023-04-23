Serum Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $21.85 million and $8.84 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

