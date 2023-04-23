Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0063

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $8,308.58 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00142963 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037541 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039769 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00642572 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,632.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

