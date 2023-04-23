Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NYSE SYF opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

