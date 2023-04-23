Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

