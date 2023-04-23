Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Schlumberger has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Schlumberger by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

