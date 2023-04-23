Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Schlumberger has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Schlumberger by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).
