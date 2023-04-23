Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Schlumberger Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 15,775,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631,898. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerville Kurt F bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,402.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.