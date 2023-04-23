Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,390.00.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

