SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 15.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 807,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

