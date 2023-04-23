Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 399.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.