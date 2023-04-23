Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stake Boosted by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 765.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444,250 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust makes up about 3.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Royce Value Trust worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

