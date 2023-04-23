Round Dollar Price Tops $5.15 on Top Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $10.30 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

