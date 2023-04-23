River Oaks Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

River Oaks Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Investar worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $50,679.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,581.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,581.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $62,743 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Investar stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

