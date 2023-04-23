River Oaks Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState comprises about 2.8% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,641,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after buying an additional 130,351 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.