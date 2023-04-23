River Oaks Capital LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

River Oaks Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $23.39 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,347. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,347. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,842 shares in the company, valued at $755,942.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,293 shares of company stock worth $186,851 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.