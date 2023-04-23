River Oaks Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,583 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. First Merchants comprises 1.2% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Merchants by 3.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 31.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $30.24 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

