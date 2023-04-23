River Oaks Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem makes up about 3.7% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.19). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

See Also

