Reviewing Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Travel + Leisure and Soho House & Co Inc. are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Soho House & Co Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $3.57 billion 0.86 $357.00 million $4.25 9.28 Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.30 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.23

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 10.01% -43.99% 5.81% Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Travel + Leisure and Soho House & Co Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 2 2 2 0 2.00 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus target price of $51.43, suggesting a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment focuses on the operations of travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

