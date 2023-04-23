Reviewing Lucira Health (LHDXQ) & Its Competitors

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 364 629 1235 19 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lucira Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Lucira Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -802.63% -114.55% -27.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.04 Lucira Health Competitors $466.16 million $10.25 million -52.88

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

