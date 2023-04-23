Renren (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Stock Performance

Shares of RENN stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Renren has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $33.91.

Get Renren alerts:

Institutional Trading of Renren

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,401.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 103.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Company Profile

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.