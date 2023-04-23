Renren (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Renren Stock Performance
Shares of RENN stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Renren has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $33.91.
Institutional Trading of Renren
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,401.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 103.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renren Company Profile
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
