Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

