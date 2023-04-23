Red Wave Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
VBR opened at $157.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $162.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
