Red Wave Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after acquiring an additional 124,866 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.