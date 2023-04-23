Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.