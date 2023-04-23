Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,514,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

