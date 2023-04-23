Radicle (RAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $83.12 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00006062 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
