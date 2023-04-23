Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $9.11 on Top Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $9.11 or 0.00032965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $91.07 million and $19,873.38 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.21445431 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,339.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

