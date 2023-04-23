Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

CRM stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at $140,333,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,566,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

