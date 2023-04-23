Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

NYSE NOG opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 186.2% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $906,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $371,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

