PROS (NYSE:PRO) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. PROS has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PROS will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PROS by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PROS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

