Prom (PROM) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Prom has a market capitalization of $91.12 million and $4.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00018186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,450.23 or 0.99979837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.99950558 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,164,805.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.