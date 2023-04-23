Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $134,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,745 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $173.97.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

