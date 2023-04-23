Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $329,532.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,557,821.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.