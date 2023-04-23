Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

