Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.8% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 846,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $517.19 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.