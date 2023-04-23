Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.8% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $205.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

