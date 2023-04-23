PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.38. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.