PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.38. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.14.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after buying an additional 581,750 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

