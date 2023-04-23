Poplar Forest Capital LLC Takes $242,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

