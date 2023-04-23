Poplar Forest Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

