Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after buying an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after buying an additional 634,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.69 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

