Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $22.56 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 661,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,009 shares during the quarter. Perrigo accounts for about 2.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Perrigo worth $22,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.