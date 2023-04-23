Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,576 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

