Pirate Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $105,590.23 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $67.27 million and approximately $105,590.23 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00135159 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00034865 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,127,290 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

