Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66,088.31

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $66.07 million and approximately $66,088.31 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00132765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00034930 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,131,426 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

