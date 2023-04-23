Piper Sandler Trims Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price to $53.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.96.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.6 %

WAL stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.