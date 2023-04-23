Piper Sandler Lowers Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $115.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.9 %

IBKR opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,707,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

