Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $1.43 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.24.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $450.74 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.10.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

