Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 735 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $205.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day moving average of $188.80. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

